First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Up 32.7% in February

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the January 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ:FCEF opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

