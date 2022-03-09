First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.49

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.49 and traded as high as $15.03. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 81,089 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 61,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.