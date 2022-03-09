First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.49

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.49 and traded as high as $15.03. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 81,089 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF)
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
