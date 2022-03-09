First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:QQXT opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 52-week low of $74.53 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average is $85.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

