First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,207 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.13% of First United worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in First United by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First United by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First United by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $145.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.82. First United Co. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that First United Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

