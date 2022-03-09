Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Leena Mansharamani Sells 1,266 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FIVN opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.72 and a beta of 0.52. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.24 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Five9’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Five9 by 41,717.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,988 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,296,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,661,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

