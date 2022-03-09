Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 6,610 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $676,599.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -117.72 and a beta of 0.52. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.24 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,988 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,296,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth approximately $134,661,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

