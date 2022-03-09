Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland Sells 1,685 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $166,191.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Five9 stock opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -117.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.10. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.24 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

