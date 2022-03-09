Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.120-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$171 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.59 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.120-$1.160 EPS.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.72 and a beta of 0.52. Five9 has a twelve month low of $87.24 and a twelve month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.80.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,724,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

