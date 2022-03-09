Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.22

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 56263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51.
In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 15.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 72,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,781 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 242.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 733,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 518,821 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 86.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 14.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)
Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flex (FLEX)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.