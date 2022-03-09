Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.22

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 56263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 15.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 72,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,781 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 242.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 733,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 518,821 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 86.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 14.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

