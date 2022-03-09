Flixxo (FLIXX) Trading Down 32.7% Over Last 7 Days

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $679,957.45 and $82.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flixxo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Flixxo has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flixxo Coin Profile

FLIXX is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Buying and Selling Flixxo

