FLO (FLO) One Day Volume Tops $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

