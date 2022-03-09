Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.19% of Floor & Decor worth $25,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,734,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,333,000 after acquiring an additional 367,441 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 95.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 720,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,111,000 after acquiring an additional 352,368 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after acquiring an additional 332,953 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after acquiring an additional 317,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

FND opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.