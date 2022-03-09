Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £155 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($203.09) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($214.23) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £140 ($183.44) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($196.54) to £155 ($203.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.90 ($209.51) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £152.83 ($200.24).

LON FLTR opened at GBX 8,260 ($108.23) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,600 ($99.58) and a 52 week high of £196.81 ($257.87). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. The stock has a market cap of £14.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £107.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £123.07.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

