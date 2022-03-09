Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Down 16.9% in February

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 288,800 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Industries in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Forward Industries by 29.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Forward Industries in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Forward Industries by 129.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 160,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Forward Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $9,450,000. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FORD stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 million, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%.

About Forward Industries (Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

