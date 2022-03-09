FourThought Financial LLC Boosts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SO traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $67.73. The company had a trading volume of 82,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,611. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,295 shares of company stock worth $7,437,558. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

