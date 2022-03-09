FourThought Financial LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $5.65 on Wednesday, reaching $412.82. 2,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,634. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $424.62 and a 200-day moving average of $425.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $304.07 and a one year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

