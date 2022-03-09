FourThought Financial LLC Has $734,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,669,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,627,000 after purchasing an additional 446,529 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,485. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $61.47. 74,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,678,316. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

