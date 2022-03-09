FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,176,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 37,502 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,659,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after buying an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,296 shares of company stock valued at $17,111,811 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.46. 47,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,124. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.29 and a 200 day moving average of $128.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

