FourThought Financial LLC Sells 253 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.59. The company had a trading volume of 33,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,623. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.86. The company has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

