FourThought Financial LLC Sells 3,311 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

Shares of DIS traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.19. The stock had a trading volume of 197,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,117,164. The firm has a market cap of $244.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $201.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.96 and a 200 day moving average of $160.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

