Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Short Interest Update

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLAC opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

