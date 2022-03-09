Frequency Electronics (FEIM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:FEIM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. 8,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,762. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.14. Frequency Electronics has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $79.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, TheStreet raised Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Frequency Electronics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Frequency Electronics worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

