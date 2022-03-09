Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 700 ($9.17) price target on the stock.

FRES has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.27) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.83) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 937.86 ($12.29).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 765.80 ($10.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 744.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 823.77. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 610.60 ($8.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 997.60 ($13.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 12.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

Fresnillo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.