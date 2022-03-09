Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives $37.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

FYBR stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,632. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,011,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,633,000 after acquiring an additional 354,859 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,144,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,136 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,443,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,795,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,240,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,181,000 after acquiring an additional 815,511 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontier Communications Parent (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.