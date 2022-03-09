Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Up to $9.96

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $10.60. Frontier Group shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 6,400 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,190 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Indigo Partners LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,426,778,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $33,137,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at $10,172,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 4,014.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 541,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $8,856,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

