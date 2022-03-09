Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.11% of Fulgent Genetics worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 25,163 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 36.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

FLGT stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.99. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $122.93.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

