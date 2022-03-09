FY2022 EPS Estimates for SJW Group Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SJW Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SJW Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $73.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.29%.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

