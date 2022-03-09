FY2023 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Lowered by Analyst

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.30.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.45.

BJ stock opened at $59.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $74.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

