FY2023 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $18.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.72.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

NYSE:WLL opened at $83.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.16. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $74,086,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,685,000 after purchasing an additional 625,355 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 513,518 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,678,000 after purchasing an additional 469,005 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 443,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 218,951 shares during the period.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

