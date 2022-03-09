FY2025 EPS Estimates for Vale S.A. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Vale in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.96.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VALE. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.59.

NYSE:VALE opened at $19.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 68.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Vale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065,408 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,833,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vale by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Vale by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693,528 shares in the last quarter.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

