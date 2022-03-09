Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6,365.00

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6,365 ($83.40) and last traded at GBX 6,365 ($83.40), with a volume of 75694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,670 ($87.40).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a £125 ($163.78) price target on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,232.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,655.53. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

