Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

GLPI opened at $44.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,787,000 after buying an additional 1,671,258 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,396,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,904,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,777,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,405,000 after purchasing an additional 803,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,003,000 after acquiring an additional 659,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

