Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) will report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $0.89. Garmin reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Garmin stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,458. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Garmin by 77.0% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 364,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,599,000 after acquiring an additional 147,513 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 312.7% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

