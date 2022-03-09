Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,087,642 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.68.

