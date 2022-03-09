Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys 20,565 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 178,185 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 43,620 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.69. 6,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,045,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

