Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,883,000 after acquiring an additional 426,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,658,000 after purchasing an additional 738,582 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,759,000 after purchasing an additional 132,087 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.87. 88,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,934,103. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.54 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $216.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.