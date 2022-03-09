Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 288.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,886 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after buying an additional 635,641 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 485,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,009,000 after buying an additional 443,669 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.79. 22,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,896. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.69 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.96 and a 200 day moving average of $115.51.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

