Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,170,000 after purchasing an additional 75,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 739,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 356,777 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 518,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8,006.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 474,836 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

ESGV traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $76.15. 14,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.34. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $71.29 and a twelve month high of $88.85.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.