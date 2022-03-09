Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives $21.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTES shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

GTES opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

