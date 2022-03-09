Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $10.11 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV opened at $106.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.73.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

