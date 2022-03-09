Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $7.07 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 4,442.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 550,770 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Lumen Technologies worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 288.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 141,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 104,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 120,978.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 123,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 123,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

LUMN opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

