Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,666 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $195.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 87.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.34 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.