Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,343 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of OGE Energy worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OGE opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

In other news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

