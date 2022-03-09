Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 211 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Pentair worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pentair by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after buying an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pentair by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 697.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 40,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNR. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Pentair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.