Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,698 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

NYSE TWTR opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $1,029,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

