GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the January 31st total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. 2,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,897. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 187.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GCMG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

