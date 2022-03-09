Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $64.42

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.42 and last traded at $65.05, with a volume of 17427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.20.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Gentherm by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

