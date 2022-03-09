Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $64.42

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.42 and last traded at $65.05, with a volume of 17427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.56.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.20.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Gentherm by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gentherm (THRM)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.