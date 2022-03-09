Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 354 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Alico worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alico by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 60,644 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alico in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,343,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Alico by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Alico by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 29.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. Alico, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Alico had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Alico’s payout ratio is 36.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

