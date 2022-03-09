Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Potbelly worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 316.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 52,046 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 84,382 shares in the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Potbelly alerts:

PBPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Potbelly in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $71,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.42. Potbelly Co. has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 505.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Potbelly Profile (Get Rating)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.