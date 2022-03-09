Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,572 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Leap Therapeutics worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 900.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

Shares of LPTX opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

